The defamation case brought by former North West Premier and African National Congress (ANC) member of parliament, Supra Mahumapelo, has officially commenced at the North West High Court in Mahikeng.

Mahumapelo is suing the Revolutionary Council and three individuals – Themba Gwabeni, Thato Magogodi, and Lucky Kgabi – for a sum of R10 million. The lawsuit alleges that the defendants defamed Mahumapelo’s character during the peak of the “Supra Must Fall Protests” in 2018.

At the heart of the matter are allegations of corruption and misconduct, which the Council and the other defendants are accused of making against Mahumapelo. These allegations played a significant role in the political turmoil that ultimately led to his removal as Premier.

The North West province was engulfed in chaos in 2018, as calls for Mahumapelo’s ousting reached unprecedented levels. Now, years later, Mahumapelo is back in court, fighting to restore his reputation and clear his name since stepping aside as Premier.

Speaking about the impact of these allegations, Mahumapelo stated, “When such allegations are made against you, there is no way they will not harm your reputation and affect not only your psyche but also the psyche of your wife, your children, and your relatives. I looked at whether my own life because I was getting some reports that if I don’t get out of the position, I was going to be killed.”

However, the defense has questioned Mahumapelo’s decision to pursue legal action, citing that other individuals and organisations, including the media, have previously made similar allegations of corruption against the former premier.

Bongani Zisiwe, representing the defense, asked, “Were there other citizens or other organisations who had accused you of being corrupt before but not to the extent that the defendants did it?”

The case is set to resume in the North West High Court, with ongoing proceedings expected to delve further into the allegations and defenses put forth by both parties.

