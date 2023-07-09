The ANC says it has launched a programme to ensure the training of mayors and municipal managers to curb the underspending of municipal budgets, which directly affects service delivery.

Briefing the media on discussions around local government, the ANC’s National Executive Committee says in the past fiscal year, municipalities underspent to the tune of almost one-billion-rand.

NEC member and Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Thembi Nkadimeng says local governments must be able to account for each rand and cent allocated by National Treasury.

On coalitions, the party says the system in the country is detrimental to service delivery and the party is in favour of a minimum threshold for political party representation in local municipalities.

Nkadimeng says immature coalition politics, combined with low voter turnouts, are hurting ordinary citizens without proportional representation.

VIDEO | ANC National Executive Committee meeting continues in Boksburg: