Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen has accused the African National Congress (ANC) of playing the race card to divide South Africans.

In a roundtable discussion with some party members, Steenhuisen described government’s draft Employment Equity Amendment Act regulations, as a tool to get more votes next year.

Steenhuisen says his party rejects the draft targets and has vowed to embark on a defiance campaign against the Bill.

The Bill has been published recently for comment.

Steenhuisen says the ANC is desperate for votes.

“The DA fundamentally supports advancement and opportunities for people in South Africa particularly those who have been previously disadvantaged by the devastation of race-based policies, this is what underpins our economic policies and it’s also a key factor in the new economy policy which we will be launching in a few weeks’ time. But race quotas do not address any equalities because they mask the symptoms and what we are seeing here is the ANC desperately going into an election with the only that they have at their disposal and that is the ability to divide South Africans by race.”