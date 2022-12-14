The Afrikan Alliance of Social Democrats wants the cash-strapped Mangaung Metro to be dissolved. Other opposition parties in the crisis-ridden metro are calling for the removal of the executive mayor, Mxolisi Siyonzana.

Siyonzana has already survived a motion of no confidence in May. However, his political foes in the troubled Mangaung council are far from backing down.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has filed a motion of no confidence against Siyonzana. Among others, they decry poor service delivery in the Mangaung Metro.

Mangaung was placed under national intervention in April for failing to implement the financial recovery plan.

Mangaung DA Caucus leader Johan Pretorius said, There is no service delivery in Mangaung, the government that’s over R2 billion that was answered in parliament. No city manager for a year and a half, no ombudsman that’s not even appointed even after the 2018 council resolution.”

Siyonzana’s predecessor, Olly Mlamleli, was ousted through a motion of no-confidence in August 2020. This happened after disgruntled African National Congress (ANC) councillors voted with the opposition to support her removal. The Afrikan Alliance of Social Democrats wants the politically-unstable metro to be dissolved.

Afrikan Alliance of Social Democrats Pappie Mokoena said, Every month there are always issues of scuttling around by administration to find money to be able to pay salaries. So, we believe that Ntate Siyonzana has proven that he’s incapable.”

Last month, the ANC in the Mangaung region called for the removal of Siyonzana. The party was also gunning for deputy mayor, Mapaseka Mothibi-Nkoane and council speaker, Stefani Lockman-Naidoo. However, the ANC has vowed to do everything in its power to defeat a motion of no confidence against Siyonzana.

Siyonzana says he has inherited an administration which was in crisis. He says the financial health of Mangaung has improved following several interventions that he has spearheaded. Siyonzana claims he has never met with the ANC regarding his future.

VIDEO | Mangaung Executive Mayor, Mxolisi Siyonzana recalled: