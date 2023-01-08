African National Congress (ANC) Secretary General, Fikile Mbalula, has assured members of the ANC Youth League that the party will raise funds to ensure that the National Conference of the ANC Youth League (ANCYL) takes place before April this year.

Delivering the memorial lecture of the late former ANC Youth League president, Peter Mokaba, in Bochabela, outside of Bloemfontein, on Saturday, Mbalula called on the youth to ensure that they elect leaders who will tackle head-on, the challenges facing the young people of the country.

The Youth League of the ANC has been without a structure after it was dissolved in 2019.

A National Task Team was formed, and Mbalula says the time for task teams is over.

“If we do not launch the ANC Youth League, it will be an indictment on me, and it will be an indictment on all of them whom I serve with in the NEC. We are going to you to conference, kicking and screaming. Help us, comrades, help us and give us the youth of South Africa the leadership it needs.”

ANC SG Fikile Mbalula addresses the party’s youth league at the Peter Mokaba annual Lecture:

Meanwhile, the National Youth Task Team Convener, Nonceba Mhlawuli, says if the message contained in the January 8th statement by ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday doesn’t talk to the challenges of the youth, they will not take it seriously.

She says young people of South Africa continue to bear the brunt of being unemployed, leading to excessive use of drugs and substance abuse.

Long Live the Spirit of Peter Mokaba ✊🏽 pic.twitter.com/tt0yQFx0dV — ANC SG & RSA MINISTER| Cde Mbalula (@MbalulaFikile) January 7, 2023