Political writer and analyst Dr Ebrahim Harvey says as the country draws closer to the 2024 general election, the ANC will not be able to redeem itself with the South Africans voters.

He says without fixing and dealing with major challenges such as the electricity crisis, service delivery and job creation, the ruling party will fail.

Harvey says the cumulative impact of load shedding and water shedding has discouraged many citizens.

“There’s hardly any municipality left in the country that’s left not wrecked by corruption, nepotism and incompetence. So, the ANC is going to 2024 elections against that backdrop and how devastating the load shedding has been alongside that now we have water and sanitation crisis almost across the country and I believe they are going to voice this in next year’s elections. The ANC is not only going to lose but it’s going to get less than 50 percent.”

Harvey says commercialising basic services such as water, electricity and sewerage is a direct result of the crisis in municipalities.

“The ANC has to be very careful; I don’t think it can do much certainly with the Municipal’s Act of 2000 which led to the imposition of water meters, electricity meters and which led to the corporisation of services Johannesburg Water, City Power Pickit Up etc was formed.”