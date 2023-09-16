The ANC in the Eastern Cape says it has created over 140 000 jobs of the 90 000 target it had during the 2019 elections’ promise.

This was revealed during the provincial 2019 Manifesto review in Gqeberha on Saturday. The event was attended by various members of the NEC.

The Eastern Cape is one of the country’s worst provinces with a high unemployment rate, currently at 40%.

ANC Treasurer General, Gwen Ramokgopa says, over the past couple of years, it has made strides to address some of the socio-economic issues facing the province.

“The ANC is committed to bringing about change to the people of this province. Our focus is to always make sure that we address all the issues, like lack of jobs, housing and many others and help our people get a better life. Today is about celebrating all we have done, yet also looking into where we can improve, so that we do better.”

Meanwhile residents say the ruling party needs to do more for its people.

Some of them shared their views.

“The ANC really needs to do more for disabled people and create policies that are inclusive of disabled people because we don’t feel like we are being taken care of at all by the ANC,” says one of the residents.

“The ANC needs to unite because the factions are what is causing the biggest problems on the ANC, They must unite and use this die to rebuild and refocus. We need jobs, we need better houses. We love the ANC is in our blood. The ANC won’t die, it can only kill itself,” says another resident.