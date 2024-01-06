Limpopo ANC councillor living in fear after his car was petrol bombed

Reading Time: < 1 minute

An African National Congress (ANC) Councillor at Modimolle-Mookgophong local Municipality in Limpopo feels unsafe after his vehicle was petrol bombed at his home.

Councillor Jack Shokane, who is the chairperson of Municipal Public Accounts Committee, says he suspects that his car was petrol bombed by those who are against investigations of some projects, and those who are demanding sub-contracts.

Police are yet to comment on the incident. Shokane says this is the third time he has been attacked since becoming a councillor two years ago.

“I just heard boom buu! The flame you could not have even control it, so I called my neighbours. This is not the first incident. I’m having so many projects for service delivery. They think the councillor hires or the councillor appoints the contractors. When the matter is referred to us for investigation for fruitless and wasteful expenditure it is us who are dealing with that and then make recommendations into council.”

The regional secretary of the ANC in the Waterberg region, Rufus Magoro condemns the incident but says they cannot speculate on the motive.

“We are very much disturbed about the incident. We are condemning this kind of barbaric behaviour in our communities. We don’t want to speculate whether it is political or otherwise but we will continue condemning such behaviour.”

Limpopo ANC councillor living in fear: