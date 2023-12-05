ANC to approach ConCourt over assets attachment attempt

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The African National Congress (ANC) says it approached the Constitutional Court which suspended an earlier order to have its assets attached.

This after what it terms a spectacle that the Sheriff of the court caused when it sought to attach the party’s assets. Yesterday morning, the Deputy Sheriff went to Luthuli House in Johannesburg to effect a court order.

It relates to the ANC’s failure to pay the over R100 million that it owes a KwaZulu-Natal-based printing company, Ezulwini Investments.

The ANC is now demanding an apology from the office of the Sheriff of the court.

The party says it feels it was overcharged and wants the matter to be set aside.

ANC spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri says, “The Deputy Sheriff should not have been here. We are not sure [what are] the reasons for them to create such a spectacle when the ANC communicated formally that it is approaching the Constitutional Court. It is very curious why the Deputy Sheriff was here.”

Below is the full interview with Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri: