The Africa National Congress (ANC) in the Western Cape has confirmed that its provincial elective conference will not take place this weekend.

This is the second time the conference has been rescheduled due to challenges including the preparedness of two of its major regions, the Southern Cape and Dullah Omar region as well as administrative glitches.

The ANC provincial spokesperson Sifiso Mtsweni says, “A decision was taken that we must run concurrent processes. The nominations for the national conference have commenced. They were meant to be concluded this weekend, however, we got the notice for an extension.”

“We have instructed our structures to prioritise the nomination process. The view that the province has taken is that we will conclude all regions, we will conclude all nominations for national conference. Based on that, then convene the provincial conference before the national conference.”

Free State

On Wednesday, the Free State African National Congress (ANC) announced that their Provincial Conference has been moved to October.

It was initially planned for this week.

The ANC Interim Provincial Committee (IPC) Spokesperson Oupa Khoabane said the new date will be set for late October once the IPC sits to review the roadmap.

The party has been at loggerheads in the Mangaung region with disgruntled members accusing the IPC of not cooperating with branches.

The IPC has been accused of failing to rebuild the organisation.

VIDEO: Earlier this month, disgruntled ANC members call on the NEC to dissolve the Free State’s Interim Provincial Committee:



Additional reporting by Ishmael Modiba.