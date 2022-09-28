The highly anticipated Free State African National Congress (ANC) Provincial Conference has been moved to October.

It was initially planned for this week.

The ANC Interim Provincial Committee (IPC) Spokesperson Oupa Khoabane says the new date will be set for late October once the IPC sits to review the roadmap.

The party has been at loggerheads in the Mangaung region with disgruntled members accusing the IPC of not cooperating with branches.

The IPC has been accused of failing to rebuild the organisation.

Branch Biennial General meetings

Earlier this month, a group of disgruntled ANC members from the Mangaung region in the Free State accused the IPC of frustrating and delaying convening branch biennial general meetings ahead of the provincial elective conference.

The members threatened to disrupt the upcoming provincial elective conference which was due to take place by end of this month if their demands are not met.

The members also threatened to interdict the national elective conference, if branches’ rights to participate are sabotaged.

They say the IPC has failed to comply with the mandate to rebuild the organisation and take the province to the conference.

One of the ANC Mangaung regional committee members, James van Vollenhoven says, “There is a roadmap that is adopted and the IPC seems not to be implementing it. They are busy disbanding branches and rejecting the 25 branches out of 51 branches in this region, that have successfully convened by AGM all of which are gathered here today. Instead of abiding by the court order, the IPC issued a further extension of branch membership.”

VIDEO: Earlier this month, disgruntled ANC members call on the NEC to dissolve the Free State’s Interim Provincial Committee: