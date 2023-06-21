The ANC will not be handing over its cadre deployment committee records by the end of the working day today as the governing party says it has decided to approach the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) on the matter.

D-day for ANC to handover cadre deployment report:

This follows an oral judgment from the High Court in Johannesburg last week Tuesday which dismissed the ANC’s bid to appeal an earlier ruling.

The court found that there was no reasonable prospect of success in an appeal.

ANC Spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri has confirmed to SABC News that the party will head to the appeal court.

The ANC previously stated that it was exploring legal recourse on the matter following the Gauteng High Court judgment which dismissed the party’s appeal of an earlier ruling.

The ruling ordered the governing party to release the committee records dating back to 1 January 2013, within five days. DA MP Leon Schreiber initially lodged the application in terms of PAIA (Promotion of Access to Information Act) in 2021 as part of the DA’s bigger pursuit to have cadre deployment declared unconstitutional.