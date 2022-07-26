The African National Congress (ANC) alliance partners, Cosatu and the SACP, say tackling what they say is capitalist control of the country’s economy and protecting ANC policy formulation from private business influence will be the biggest achievements of the governing party’s National Policy Conference (NPC).

The much anticipated ANC policy indaba will start at the Nasrec expo centre south of Johannesburg on Thursday and will end on Sunday.

Cosatu and the SACP are expected to send at least sixteen representatives to the conference.

The four-day gathering will propose amendments to current policies ahead of the December national conference of the ANC.

Cosatu has called for a Special Central Committee (SCC) meeting on Tuesday at Gallagher Estate in Midrand to adopt policy discussions for its forthcoming congress in September and consolidate its policy proposals for the ANC Policy Conference.

Cosatu General Secretary Bheki Ntshalintshali says, “The federation feels that the ANC in government sometimes lacks the political will to implement policies adopted at its conference – making it practically impossible to tamper with the economic challenges facing South Africans.”

SACP’s Dr Alex Mashilo on the upcoming ANC policy conference:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>