ANC reaches out-of-court settlement with Ezulwini Investments

The African National Congress (ANC) says it has reached an out-of-court settlement with Ezulwini Investments over the R102 million election posters contract.

The party had threatened to take the matter to the Constitutional Court after the Supreme Court of Appeal ruled against it.

Earlier this year, the Office of the Sheriff raided the party’s headquarters at Luthuli House in Johannesburg in an attempt to settle the debt.

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa took over the handling of the matter.

Party stalwarts and business people approached Ezulweni to pay the debt.

