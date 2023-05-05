The African National Congress (ANC) in Gauteng has confirmed that it will propose Al Jama-ah’s Kabelo Gwamanda as the City of Johannesburg’s mayoral candidate.

ANC Gauteng Chairperson, Panyaza Lesufi, “We are quite excited that the relevant party that is Al Jamah has accepted our recommendations. We concluded our internal consultations as the ANC and unanimously endorsed the name and we all agreed as coalition partners that we are firm with the name Kabelo Gwamanda.”

The Democratic Alliance (DA) meanwhile wants its candidate Dr Mpho Phalatse to regain control of the city.

A special council meeting is underway to elect the Executive Mayor on Friday.

City of Joburg set to vote for a new Mayor on Friday:

Last month, Al Jama-ah’s Thapelo Amad resigned from the position, to avoid a motion of no-confidence against him.

On Tuesday, plans to elect a Mayor collapsed after different political parties requested several caucus breaks.