The African National Congress (ANC) has postponed the KwaZulu-Natal launch of the Letsema programme. National officials, members of the ANC’s National Executive Committee, provincial and regional leaders were expected to participate in the program.

The programme was initially launched in Mangaung last month.

“The programme was initially launched in Mangaung on the 23rd of April 2022. is aimed at placing structures of the ANC at the forefront of service delivery, engaging communities to take an active role in resolving service delivery bottlenecks. Since this launch, our leaders and volunteers have been hard at work, engaging communities,” says ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe.

The KwaZulu-Natal leg of the programme was expected to showcase the direct spin-offs of public and private partnerships in resolving community challenges.

This is in the wake of recent floods which claimed over 400 lives, destroyed public infrastructure and left hundreds of families destitute.

Mabe says, “due to heavy rainfall predicted for tomorrow in KwaZulu-Natal and other parts of the country, a decision was made to postpone the activities until further notice.”

“The ANC will continue to work with communities in their quest for humanitarian aid and reconstruction. In this regard, we urge the government to continue its intervention for humanitarian assistance and help restore the lives of those affected by the recent floods,” Mabe further explains.