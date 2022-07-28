The former African National Congress (ANC) North West Chairperson Supra Mahumapelo says the party’s policy conference should focus on the progress the party has made in dealing with corruption in the country.

The conference will officially be opened at Nasrec in Johannesburg on Friday.

On Wednesday, the ANC Head of Policy Jeff Radebe said that the party’s Integrity Committee had been asked to finalise, in the next six months, the hearings of party members implicated in state capture.

He says work will start in earnest at the end of next month.

The Commission of Inquiry into State Capture made damning findings against the ANC, saying that former and current ministers allegedly participated or encouraged the looting of state resources.

Mahumapelo says the policy conference should not be confined to discussing the step aside rule.

“It must be about how it is dealing with matters of corruption broadly within itself and society and what progress has been made on that and what type of report we want to give to the society, rather than over-focusing internally as the ANC, and how this matter is affecting this and that person in the African National Congress. Because the essence of our existence is about us winning the hearts and minds and the support of the people on the ground so that they continue to vote and support the ANC to be in power.”

The party hosted a gala dinner on Wednesday ahead of the start of the conference: