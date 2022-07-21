Former President Thabo Mbeki says that in order for the African National Congress (ANC) to honour the legacy of the party’s late deputy secretary general Jessie Duarte, the ANC has to tackle issues of corruption and self-enrichment.

He was speaking at a memorial service held in memory of Duarte, in Johannesburg.

Duarte lost her battle with cancer at the age of 68 and was buried on Sunday, at the Westpark Cemetery in Johannesburg in accordance with Muslim rites.

Mbeki says he fears corruption could lead to South Africa’s own Arab spring.

“There is no national plan to these challenges of poverty, unemployment, inequality, doesn’t exist. We must address local government, you’ve seen all of these reports from the Auditor General, that always come out, and point a finger at the councils, particularly which are led by the ANC. What message are we communicating to these masses? One of my fears is that one of these days, we’re going to have our own version of the Arab spring.”

Mbeki says the ANC, as a revolutionary organisation, only exists to serve the needs of South Africans:



ANC Youth League National Youth Task Team Convener, Nomcebo Mhlauli also remembered Duarte as a stern leader who took interest in the role of women in the party.

Mhlauli says the late ANC NEC member was critical yet supportive of the structure of the ANC Youth League.