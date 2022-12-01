The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the African National Congress (ANC) is now scheduled to hold a special meeting on Friday. The virtual meeting was meant to take place this afternoon to deal with the Phala Phala farm saga surrounding President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The NEC is set to discuss the Section 89 Panel Report handed to the Speaker of the National Assembly Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula on Wednesday. The panel says Ramaphosa may have a case to answer in Parliament.

The Office of the President says Ramaphosa is expected to address the nation on Thursday evening.

The ANC NEC meeting will take place amid calls for Ramaphosa’s head by same ANC heavyweights, including Presidential hopefuls, Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and Lindiwe Sisulu.

The NEC is set to receive a full report on the Phala-Phala farm matter and pave a way forward for both the ANC and its President, Cyril Ramaphosa. But for now, the nation awaits the President to respond to the matter.

Meanwhile, ANC spokeperson Pule Mabe says the party will follow its own processes in determining the next step with regards to the Phala Phala issue.

“The National Executive Committee has not yet received a report detailing that engagement between the Integrity Committee and the President so it would be unfair to enter that space without even having received a report from an organisational process. There is a process that Parliament had set up, that process produced a Section 89 Report yesterday, it is not the dictate of the ANC on how Parliament should function. Parliament dictates its own process. The ANC will meet to reflect on the outcomes of that report and the related recommendations,” says Mabe.

