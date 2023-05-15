The African National Congress (ANC) National Working Committee, along with the party’s top seven officials are currently meeting in Durban to discuss issues raised during their KwaZulu-Natal visit this weekend.

This follows a meeting with the Provincial Executive Committee on Sunday night.

The party interrogated the reported divisions within the PEC.

However, ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa says the party will overcome challenges in the province and the KZN PEC will not be disbanded.

A report on a way forward and recommendations by the ANC NWC will be handed to the party’s National Executive Committee.

It’s not yet clear whether the ANC PEC in KwaZulu-Natal will be disbanded.

However, officials who have been criss crossing the province have requested for a different approach in ensuring that the ANC performs well during the upcoming by-elections in KZN, especially in the eThekwini region.

VIDEO: ANC NWC engages KZN Provincial Committee on leadership:

