ANC KZN not recognizing AmaZulu PM Thulasizwe Buthelezi’s position

The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal says it stands by its position that it does not recognize the position of AmaZulu Traditional Prime Minister held by Thulasizwe Buthelezi.

This comes amidst ongoing public spat over an incident at the weekend involving the ANC Chairperson S’boniso Duma and Buthelezi.

Duma disrupted Buthelezi as he was speaking during the 110th Commemoration of King Dinizulu. His actions drew criticism from various quarters.

The party’s provincial leadership says it will pay a visit to the AmaZulu Monarch King Misuzulu kaZwelithini to offer their apologies to him, President Cyril Ramaphosa and Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube. But the party says it will not apologize to Buthelezi.

Video: ANC KZN briefs media following tensions at King Dinuzulu commemoration: