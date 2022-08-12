The African National Congress (ANC) in the North West says it is confident of an incident-free provincial conference this weekend.

Currently, delegates are registering for the party’s ninth Provincial Conference to be held at the Rustenburg Civic Centre.

The three-day meeting will elect new leadership with seven candidates having thrown their hats into the ring.

Former ANC MP Nono Maloi and the current premier Bushy Maape are seen as the leading contenders with other candidates being Motlalepule Rosho, Kenetswe Mosenogi, Supra Mahumapelo, Temba Gwabeni and the current Interim Provincial Co-ordinator Chomane Chauke.

ANC Provincial Spokesperson Kenny Morolong says one of the ANC’s top officials will open their conference.

As the long-awaited provincial conference in the North West draws closer, political analysts and observers believe the conference will be hotly-contested.

The race is on for ANC chairpersonship in the North West:

Last month, Both Rosho and Mosenogi, who believe they are equal to the task, confirmed that a number of branches nominated them and they have accepted.

“There are branches that are nominating me, and I am accepting nominations and there are branches that are calling me and saying ‘we see this in you, don’t decline our request that we would wish to have you as the chairperson of the province.’ I am humbled.”

“I am available for any position that the branches of the ANC wish me to continue to serve the province, and I am prepared to continue to serve.”

Meanwhile, political analyst, Professor Andre Duvenhage, believes the two women contenders are facing an uphill battle.