The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal says it wants to honour Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi with a fitting send off.

A delegation of ANC leaders visited the homestead of KwaPhindangene, the home of former IFP leader.

He died early yesterday at the age 95 years at his homestead near Ulundi. The delegation was led by ANC NEC member Zweli Mkhize, chairperson of the KwaZulu-Natal ANC Siboniso Duma and KZN Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube.

Duma elaborates, “We do not want to be political, we want to give the late Prince Buthelezi a fitting send off and respect the proceedings as the ANC. We want to honour and respect him. As per the Presidents wishes to give him a state funeral, it shows the caliber of man he was. He was a transformative leader who was passionate about development.”