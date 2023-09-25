The African National Congress (ANC) in the Eastern Cape is mourning the death of the MMC for Technical Services at the OR Tambo District Municipality, William Ngozi. He passed away yesterday after a long illness.

Ngozi served in various portfolios in the local government sphere for 29 years including being the mayor of the Lusikisiki based Ingquza Hill Local Municipality from 2006 to 2011.

He was also a member of the ANC’s Provincial Executive Committee. Provincial party spokesperson, Gift Ngqondi has described Ngozi as a dedicated servant of the people…

“This is one comrade who was passionate about issues affecting the poor, the most vulnerable of the population. He was a committed activist and cadre. We send our deepest condolences to relatives, friends and family of comrade Ngozi who has distinguished himself as one of the finest to have come from the ANC. During this difficult time the family and those who worked with him remain in our thoughts and prayers farewell freedom farewell combatant.”