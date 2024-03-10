ANC blames Ekurhuleni coalition govt for lack of services

Reading Time: < 1 minute

African National Congress (ANC) Head of Elections, Mdumiseni Ntuli, has blamed the coalition government in the Ekurhuleni Metro for the lack of service delivery.

He was speaking during the ANC’s campaign trail, where the party President, Cyril Ramaphosa, is engaging with the community of Vosloorus ahead of the National and Provincial Elections.

Ntuli says the coalition government is a crisis on its own.

Vosloorus residents have raised their grievances with the ANC leaders and complained about poor service delivery.

One resident says, “A creche which catered for 189 kids is not working. It’s three months now, our kids don’t have a place to call creche. The creche has been closed since the first of January, it’s not operating and Ramaphosa and Panyaza Lesufi know about this, nothing is happening. We want that creche to operate. They have given an NGO that doesn’t have money to run the ECD (Early Childhood Development) for four years.”

VIDEO: ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa continues campaign trail in Ekurhuleni:

