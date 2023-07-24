Discussions on coalition governments in several municipalities are set to top the agenda at the two-day African National Congress (ANC) Local Government Intervention Workshop currently underway in Ekurhuleni, east of Johannesburg.

The gathering is taking place under the theme, ‘The year of decisive action to advance people’s interests in order to build a better South Africa, is called to address pressing issues facing the local government.

The workshop is attended by various stakeholders in the local government sphere. They are engaging among others on the development and implementation plan to tackle service delivery bottlenecks in all municipalities.

ANC local government workshop expected to focus on service delivery and coalitions

With some of the service delivery challenges attributed to dysfunctional and difficult to run coalition governments, Deputy Minister of Cooperative Governance, Parks Tau says coalition governments in several municipalities will also come under sharp focus.

“That would certainly be part of the conversation we have a dedicated conversation to coalition governments and how we interface with coalition governments as the ANC and identify challenges with that we have on the ground dealing with this problems and interfacing with other political parties is part of the conversation.”

With certain municipalities regarded inefficient and others alleged to be headed by illiterate individuals, the ANC has committed to intervene in this local sphere of the government.

