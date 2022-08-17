Analysts have warned Parliament against dragging its feet in holding President Cyril Ramaphosa accountable, over the Phala Phala farm scandal.

In the State Capture report, Chief Justice and Commission Chairperson, Raymond Zondo made damning findings against Parliament for failing in its oversight role in holding the executive accountable during former president, Jacob Zuma’s era.

Various political parties have, as a result, sought to escalate their efforts in holding the president and his executive to account for the unreported theft on his Limpopo farm.

Following a series of meetings among seven opposition parties, they will be jointly briefing the media on a common approach they have adopted and the measures they will be taking on Wednesday.

Political Analyst, Levy Ndou says, “The president is accountable to Parliament. I think it is within Parliament’s right to ask for clarity and want to know what has actually happened. Because they have the responsibility to do so. In one way or another, you need the president to be able to take Parliament into confidence, so that this cloud that is hanging over the president is actually removed. Equally, the Zondo commission has indicated areas of concern regarding Parliament’s pace in ensuring that the executive is accountable. One would expect Parliament to respond positively to what came out from the report of the State Capture Commission,” adds Ndou.

