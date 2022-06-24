The AmaZulu Royal Family is set to perform a cleansing ceremony this weekend at the KwaKhangelamankengane Palace at KwaNongoma following the passing of King Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu in March 2021.

The ceremony is traditionally performed to mark the end of the mourning period. The AmaZulu Traditional Prime Minister Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi earlier announced plans to hold the cleansing ceremony this weekend.

He says these were the instructions of the appointed monarch, King Misuzulu kaZwelithini.

Buthelezi says the cleansing ceremony has to be led by the heir.

University of KwaZulu-Natal African Languages Professor Sihawukele Ngubane explains the importance of the cleansing ceremony.

“Ihlambo is an African indigenous cleansing ceremony and it is also a process of healing and in a way it is therapeutic to the people who have lost their loved one. It also marks the end of mourning. It can be associated with the unveiling in the Christian community which also occurs after a year of passing of the head of the family. It is very important because the African people believe that there is after life once a person is buried and his spirit is brought back home. The significance of ihlambo is to bring back his spirit to look after the family,” says Ngubane.

AmaZulu Royal family woes

The woes of the AmaZulu Royal family are far from over. Senior members of the family, who are aggrieved by the appointment of King Misuzulu kaZwelithini, have reaffirmed their intention to reverse his appointment.

They’ve reiterated claims they were not consulted on his appointment and that it was marred with political interference.

King Misuzulu kaZwelithini was certified by President Cyril Ramaphosa as the new king of the AmaZulu, following the passing his father, King Zwelithini KaBhekuzulu, last year.

Meanwhile, the confirmation of this ceremony by the AmaZulu Traditional Prime Minister, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, has angered some members of the Royal Family, including the late King’s brother, Prince Mbonisi Zulu.

He maintains that a cleansing ceremony was already held last year.

“The process has to be followed as legislated by our government to say the core family members must sit down meet and discuss and come up with the relevant particular person that was not done. So, we did not follow the process with these guidelines by government until such time we meet the entire family members, the core members. It is their responsibility to do that, part of the work then when the family has decided there will be ceremonies that will be followed until such time before the coronation including the cleansing of the throne. Since that has not been done, so we can’t call the King’s son as His Majesty,” says Prince Mbonisi Zulu.

Responding to allegations of interference, AmaZulu Traditional Prime Minister Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, disputes this as he has several times in the past.

“The head of state Mr. Ramaphosa has told the whole country that King Misuzulu is the one on the throne. And all that I only did is what I have been instructed by the King. All that they dispute is the fact that the King is not the King that is the case. The King is the only legitimate leader of the Royal Family and preside over their ceremonies including the cleansing,” says Buthelezi.

Meanwhile, several court battles are on the cards. Attorney Eric Mabuza is the legal representative for the senior members of the AmaZulu Royal family.

The matters relate to the appointment of the current King and the pending coronation.

“There are broadly three types of court case that are in court, the first case is a review application in Pretoria that my clients the members of the Royal Family are challenging the decision by the President to recognise Prince MisuZulu as iSilo. The second kind of case that is in court is in the Supreme Court of Appeal where again my clients and others are applying for leave to appeal to challenge the decision of the outcome in the Pietermaritzburg High Court regarding the coronation process,” says Mabuza.

AmaZulu Royal Family members brief the media: