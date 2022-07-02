The amaZulu royal family has conducted a ceremony of reconciling the late King Goodwill Zwelithini with his ancestors.

The ceremony known as Ukukhuphula was conducted by the widows of the late King at the Kwa-Khethomthandayo Royal palace in Kwa-Nongoma, Northern Kwa-Zulu-Natal, on Friday.

The ceremony has been held with festivities celebrating the life of the late King.

Speaking on behalf of the late King’s wives, Prince Mandla Zulu says this is the last ritual to be held after the King’s passing.

Prince Zulu explains, “When a king passes on, it doesn’t end there. We believe that he is transformed into one of the angels of the nation. So today is the final function or ritual that has to be done. So when the king passes on, this ascending is part of the old kings to look at the destination so that he looks after his family and to look after the time. Basically, that’s what it is.”