AmaZulu have cemented their place in the top eight bracket of the DSTV Premiership after a goalless draw against Polokwane City at the Old Polokwane City earlier this afternoon in the only match played today.

FULL-TIME ⏱️ | #DStvPremiership 🏆 No goals at Old Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane this afternoon. Usuthu settle for a point away from home. Polokwane 0⃣ – 0⃣ #AmaZuluFC#Indlulamithi#HebeUsuthu#UsuthuTogether pic.twitter.com/y5fJDrJK6r — AmaZulu FC (@AmaZuluFootball) September 25, 2023

AmaZulu is now sixth on the log, and City also eased their relegation woes as moved from third to the bottom to 12th spot on the log table.

It was a game of very few scoring opportunities, with AmaZulu creating the first real chance to score five minutes before the break.

AmaZulu defender Abbubaker Mobara was lucky not to get a red card after this dangerous tackle in the middle of the park.

Given Mashikinya of Polokwane City also earned himself a yellow card after a dangerous foul on Ramahlwe Mphahlele eight minutes before the break.

Riaan Hanamub failed to find the target from close range eleven minutes from time.