The four suspects arrested for the killing of an African National Congress (ANC) councillor and the party’s sub-regional secretary in the Mogalakwena Local Municipality in Limpopo are expected to start their bail application in the Mokopane Magistrate’s Court later on Monday.

ANC councillor Valtyn Kekana and Ralph Kanyane were shot and killed while sitting inside their vehicle in Mokopane in July 2019 in an incident believed to have been politically motivated.

The four suspects have been in custody since their arrest last week.

Two of them each face two counts of murder and one of conspiracy to murder. One suspect is facing two additional charges of possession of illegal firearms and ammunition, in addition the two counts of murder and one of conspiracy to murder charges.