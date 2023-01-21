There is outcry over the release of the 40-year old man arrested for the alleged murder of ANC councillor, Sibonelo Ntshangase.

The family of murdered ANC councillor from Mkhondo in Piet Retief, Mpumalanga, have called on police to intensify their investigation following the release of a 40-year old man, accused with the murder of the councillor, with two others.

The National Prosecuting Authority declined to prosecute the suspect from Mbumbulu in KwaZulu-Natal, who was arrested on Wednesday, due to insufficient evidence. Provincial police were instructed to provide more information before the matter could be placed on the court roll, and were ordered to release the suspect pending additional information.

However, law enforcement in Mpumalanga is adamant Police in Mpumalanga established a task team to investigate the killing, and two other suspects had been remanded, and were charged with the contravention of the Firearms Act and possession of unlicensed firearms. They are confident that they have arrested the gunman.

Provincial police spokesperson, Selvy Mohlala, says the latest development would not have a serious impact on their investigation.

“We had to release the third suspect because the docket was not enrolled, but that doesn’t mean we are not going to investigate. Now he is a free man, but we will comply with the instruction to get more information,” says Mohlala.

Ntshangase’s sister, Lindokuhle Lukhele, remains hopeful that the police will crack the case.

“We still believe, as the family, justice will come to us because so far they have made so much progress. We still want to give them the benefit of the doubt that they will come through for the family and that further investigation would happen, and the perpetrator responsible for this tragic thing- pulling the gun- would be brought to the justice,” Lukhele says.

Nondumiso Bingo, niece of one of the other victims of the shooting, Sizwe Mbingo, says the family were not informed about the release of the suspect.

“As the family we were not aware, and we keep on hearing people talking about it but no one came to inform us on the proceedings of the case. So we are shocked and saddened by the outcome of the case. Right now we are lacking confidence on the proceedings of the case, and the release of this person could be somehow a danger to us because he was arrested for this and now he is released,” Bingo laments.

Ntshangase and the other two deceased will be laid to rest on Saturday.