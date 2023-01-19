The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has refused to place on the court roll the case of the third suspect arrested in connection with the killing of the African National Congress (ANC) councillor in the embattled Mkhondo Municipality in Piet Retief, Mpumalanga.

The suspect was taken in for questioning at Mbumbulu in KwaZulu-Natal and was subsequently arrested on Tuesday.

Police in Mpumalanga have since been instructed to get more information for the matter to be placed on the court roll. The police are yet to decide whether to release the suspect pending the outstanding information.

On Monday, the former mayor of the local municipal Vusi Motha and co-accused Willington Sangweni appeared in court for possession of unlicensed firearms and the contravention of the firearms control Act. The two were remanded in custody.

ANC Councillor Sibonelo Ntshangase and two others were ambushed at his home on Friday last week.

