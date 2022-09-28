ANC deputy branch chairperson in eThekwini in ward 14, which incorporates Marianhill, KwaNdengezi and Klaarwater, west of Durban, has been shot dead.

Cassim Phiri was shot and killed allegedly by two men who stormed the venue where the ANC had just concluded its meeting.

ANC eThekwini regional spokesperson Mlondi Mkhize says the two men came in after the ANC meeting and shot the deputy branch chairperson.

“They were having a branch activity dealing with recruitment when they were about to finish, some people who were unidentified came in whom they thought were people who wanted to join and it is those two people who subsequently shot the chairperson and fled the scene.”

Early this month, two ANC councillors in KwaZulu-Natal were shot dead in two separate incidents.

Cele’s appeal to political parties

Early this year, Police Minister Bheki Cele pleaded with political parties to play their part in diffusing political tensions. Cele was addressing the media on behalf of the Inter – Ministerial Committee looking into political killings in KwaZulu-Natal.

In January 2022, the Speaker of the Amajuba District Council in the north of KwaZulu-Natal councillor Jerome Ndima was shot dead at his Newcastle home. This was the second time within a week that a councillor had been gunned down in the province after eThekwini ANC ward councillor Minenhle Mkhize was shot dead as he arrived at his Cliffdale home in Durban.

