Four men accused of killing two African National Congress (ANC) leaders in Mokopane, Limpopo, are expected to appear in the local Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

The former Mogalakwena municipal official, Jabu Mashamaite, and businessman James Chuma as well as Samuel Mokonyane and Nkholo Mangana allegedly killed ANC Mogalakwena councillor Valtyn Kekana and party member Ralph Kanyane three years ago.

Kekana was allegedly killed before presenting a report on corrupt activities in the municipality.

The four accused, Mashamaite, Chuma, Mokonyane and Nkholo were denied bail last week and the court said that they have failed to provide exceptional circumstances to be granted bail.

They are facing two murder charges relating to the fatal shooting of Kekana and Kanyane.

The two ANC leaders were shot and killed while sitting in a vehicle in Mokopane, in what is suspected to be politically motivated killings.

