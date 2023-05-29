A suspected rhino poaching kingpin in Mpumalanga and Limpopo provinces has been arrested outside Hoedspruit in Limpopo. A second suspect evaded police by fleeing into the bushes on foot.

Police spokesperson Malesela Ledwaba says the suspected rhino poaching kingpin is also linked to murder and racketeering cases in Mpumalanga. He was arrested after a car chase on the Klaserie-Hoedspruit road on Saturday.

Police confiscated hunting equipment.

Ledwaba says the suspect is expected to appear in the Hoedspruit Magistrate’s Court on Monday morning.

“Preliminary investigation reveals that the suspect is linked with a series of cases that include murder racketeering and rhino poaching that were committed this year in Mpumalanga province the provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo lieutenant general Thembi Hadebe applauded teams involved in apprehending the suspect pointing out that the collaborative effort between our members and security structures is paying off in ensuring safety of our communities a manhunt for the unknown suspect is underway,” Ledwaba explains.