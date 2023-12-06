Alleged mastermind behind Phala Phala robbery to apply for bail

Reading Time: < 1 minute

One of the accused in the February 2020 theft at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm is this morning expected to apply for bail at the Bela-Bela Magistrates’ Court.

Thirty nine-year old Imanuwela David is alleged to be the mastermind behind the theft of over 500 000 US dollars at the president’s Bela-Bela farm.

David faces an additional charge of money laundering in addition to the conspiracy, house breaking and theft that all three accused face.

The state intends on opposing David’s bail application.

He has been in custody since his arrest on November 5th. The trio is accused of conspiring to break into Ramaphosa’s Bela-Bela farm and stealing foreign currency to the value of about R10 million.

Siblings granted bail

His co-accused, siblings Floriana and Ndilinasho Joseph, are out on bail.

Floriana Joseph worked as a domestic worker at the farm at the time of the theft.

When delivering judgment, Magistrate Predeshni Poonan said the pair had satisfied the court and had met the requirements to be granted bail.

The court has, however, imposed strict bail conditions against the Joseph siblings, one of which is that they are not allowed to leave Bela Bela without informing the investigating officer.

-Report by Rendani Raliphaswa