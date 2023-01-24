African National Congress (ANC) deputy president Paul Mashatile appears to be on his way to Parliament as a member of the legislative arm of the State. His march toward Parliament paves the way for him to be sworn in as the country’s Deputy President.

Speculation is rife that the incumbent David Mabuza is set to resign.

VIDEO | ANC deputy president Paul Mashatile heading to parliament

Gauteng ANC has confirmed that all necessary moves are underway to have Mashatile sworn in as a Member of Parliament in the next few weeks.

It’s only a matter of time before the East wing of the Union Buildings is occupied by the newly elected ANC deputy president Paul Mashatile, this time as the Deputy President of South Africa.

Since the December conference, it was just a matter of time before he replaced the current Deputy President David Mabuza.

ANC National officials have concluded that as party deputy president, Mashatile must make his way into government as a member of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s executive.

The ANC in Gauteng has re-arranged its province to the national list to make the ANC deputy president a priority to be sworn in as a Member of Parliament.

ANC Gauteng chairperson Panyaza Lesufi says Mashatile is no longer in a full-time position at the party. Branches of the ANC have affirmed him as deputy president. Remember when he was Treasurer of the ANC, he had to be pulled back from parliament because he was a member of parliament. We had to pull him back from parliament to be full-time as ANC TG. And now that he is no longer full-time, we’re rectifying that and taking him back to parliament.”

Another Gauteng politician, making another return, former MEC of Economic Development in Gauteng, Parks Tau might be heading to Parliament in a swap move on the province-to-province list.

The former COGTA Deputy Minister is also tipped for a Ministry or Deputy Ministry post after being elected to the ANC National Executive Committee, Lesufi explains further.

“It’s exactly the same as well. Remember Parks Tau was a Deputy Minister and now that he is in the NEC, we felt that we must take him back to the national parliament and that’s why we making those amendments.”

Former ANC Deputy President David Mabuza was dealt a political blow when he failed to garner enough support to contest his position and he declined nomination from the floor at the 55th ANC national conference.

His political career seems to have reached the end of the runway, with his political replacement Paul Mashatile set to take over his position in government.