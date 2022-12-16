The start of the African National Congress (ANC) 55th National Conference was briefly disrupted by some delegates as President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered his opening address at the Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg.

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa's Political Report:

Disgruntled delegates chanted their dissatisfaction with the party’s current NEC, saying that their tenure will soon be over and that it’s about time they made way for a younger generation of leaders.

With delegates still chanting in the background during President Cyril Ramaphosa's address, Ramaphosa pays tribute to Chris Hani, saying it is a pity that his killer has been released on parole.

As National Chairperson Gwede Mantashe attempted to address them, delegates shouted “rest Gwede rest”, saying his time is over.

Delegates further disrupted proceedings, breaking out into song and demanding Ramaphosa to step aside.

A disgruntled delegate is reprimanded after numerous attempts to get the attention of the ANC chairperson during Ramaphosa's address.

During his opening address, Ramaphosa called on all delegates to respect proceedings and to respect the conference in its entirety.

Ramaphosa also paid homage to Chris Hani, adding that is a shame that his killer, Janusz Walus has been released on parole.

As President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the crowd, delegates in the background shouting "Step Aside"

Earlier, tons on delegates attending the African National Congress’s 55th ANC Conference have forced their way into the UNISA conference centre in Ormonde south of Johannesburg where accreditation is being done.

Hundreds of delegates have been waiting since early this morning to get accreditation for the conference. Some delegates say they arrived on Thursday but left empty-handed.

