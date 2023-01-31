The Gauteng Department of Education says all grades one and eight learners whose parents used the Online Admissions System for 2023 have been placed.

The department’s spokesperson Steve Mabona says about 176 grade eight learners from the Tshwane West District are currently awaiting their placements at a new satellite school in Pretoria North.

Mabona says the department had to increase capacity in high-pressure areas to ensure that all learners are placed accordingly.

“In the rest of the province where we were challenged, we have placed [learners]. Olifantsfontein, out of the initial 501 unplaced grade eight applicants in Kempton Park, 106 were placed at schools with available space. The remaining 395 learners were placed at a satellite school registered in New Kempton Park,” adds Mabona.

VIDEO | Progress on registration and placement of learners: