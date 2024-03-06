AKA, Tibz murder suspects to appear in court for bail verification

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Five of the seven suspects allegedly linked to the murder of rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes and his friend Tebello ‘Tibz’ Motsoane are expected to make their second appearance for bail verification in the Durban Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

The two were gunned down outside a Durban restaurant in February last year.

Lindokuhle Mkhwanazi, Lindani Ndimande, Eddie Myeza, Mziwethemba Gwabeni and Lindokuhle Ndimande face 10 charges. These include murder, attempted murder and the illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.

Legal expert Abigail Ngobene says, “When they say they are verifying bail applications, they are checking things such as the ability of the accused persons to stand trial. You will remember in the Magudumana matter it played a very pivotal role that she jumped a lot of border gates without using a passport, and that shows that she was a flight risk.”

She adds: “It’s among many things why her bail was denied, so I think they will be verifying these kinds of things, and also verifying the information the accused persons provide, issues such as previous convictions and pending cases play a very important role when they apply for a bail application, so it’s those nitty-gritty that the court will have to provide and it’s for the court to decide whether it’s in the interest of justice that it permits their release on bail.”

Official extradition

The Director of Public Prosecutions in Eswatini says they have not received the official extradition application from South Africa for Siyabonga and Malusi Ndimande, arrested in Mbabane two weeks ago.

The brothers appeared at the Manzini Magistrate court yesterday.

State Prosecutor Macebo Nxumalo told the court that they will be furnished with the official application within 30 days.

Nxumalo says, “Your Lordship, even today, we have not received those documents. Your Lordship, we have been in constant contact with our counterparts at tthe DPP office in Pietermaritzburg or Durban and they have made a promise that those documents are being prepared and that they will be submitted as soon as possible.”

Additional reporting by Mthobisi Mkhaliphi.