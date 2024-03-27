AKA, Tibz murder accused linked to killing through cellphone records

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Durban Magistrate’s Court has heard how the five accused in the murder of rapper Kieran ‘AKA’ Forbes and his friend Tebello ‘Tibz’ Motsoane have been linked to the killing through cellphone records, vehicle tracking, CCTV footage and ballistic evidence.

In a sworn affidavit, Detective Bob Pillay of the police’s Organised Crime Unit says the car that the two gunmen used to flee the scene where Forbes and Motsoane were gunned down in Durban last year, was recovered two months later, in the investigation of another murder case.

State Prosecutor Advocate Lawrence Gcaba read the affidavit into the record: “Upon investigation carried out on the scene where the Mercedes-Benz was abandoned, it was established there was an attempt to set the vehicle alight by one of the suspects.”

“One of the suspects also purchased airtime from a tuck shop situated a few metres away from where the vehicle was abandoned. Investigations revealed that Sphamandla Ngcobo was identified as the person who recharged his cellphone with the airtime purchased from the tuck shop.”

The live stream of the AKA, Tibz murder accused bail application:

