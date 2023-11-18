Agnes Setshwantsho’s family calls for law to take its cause

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

The family of Agnes Setshwantsho from Disaneng village outside Mahikeng in the North West are calling for the law to take its cause.

This comes after Setshwantsho appeared briefly in the Molopo Magistrate Court in Mmabatho on charges of murder, fraud, and defeating the ends of justice.

She is accused of killing relatives for insurance payouts.

One of her family members, Bonolo Modisaemang died earlier this year and death was ruled to be due to natural causes but one of her family members became suspicious and alerted the police.

A post mortem revealed that she was poisoned. Her mother Brenda Matolo says her daughter must just confess.

She went to Gauteng, upon her return, she offered Bonolo a sandwich. She unfortunately fell ill and and passed away after consuming the food. I want her to feel guilty and confess all her wrongdoings.”

#sapsHQ Woman (49) arrested on suspicion that she murdered her relatives to benefit from insurance claims. She was arrested in Centurion this morning during a takedown operation led by #SAPS in collaboration and cooperation with insurance company. NPhttps://t.co/kagTHUYQWP pic.twitter.com/yTJeRUyeWj — SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) November 16, 2023

Some of Setshwantsho’s family say they never had a good relationship with her.

Itireleng Setshwantsho is her brother in law and says, “As a family, we are pleased with everything that has happening with her. This shows that Segomotsi loves money. We hear she covers people on her insurance so that she can benefit. What we want is justice to be done, her actions must make her rot in jail.”