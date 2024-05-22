Agnes Setshwantsho fraud case resumes

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The case of Agnes Setshwantsho, accused of killing her niece Bonolo Modisaemang and cashing in on a life insurance policy worth R3-million, is expected back in the Molopo Magistrates’ Court in Mahikeng this morning.

She is facing charges of fraud, murder, and defeating the ends of justice.

Setshwantsho has also been charged with the murder of her son Kutlo in July last year.

Police and forensic pathologists also exhumed the body of her husband Justice Setshwantsho in March.

The exhumation of the body of the her late husband was conducted in Disaneng village outside Mahikeng in the North West.

Justice passed away in 2015 from what was believed at the time to be natural causes.

His family however raised suspicion that he could have been murdered after his wife was arrested last year for killing her niece and then claiming millions of rands in insurance money.

The state has indicated that more changes may be added.

VIDEO | Agnes Setshwantsho Husband’s remains exhumed in Mahikeng:

-Report by Thabang Morutloa