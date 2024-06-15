Reports of kidnappings for initiation surface in Mahikeng

Reading Time: 2 minutes

There are reports of widespread kidnappings related to the winter initiation season in Mahikeng in the North West.

Some parents in the provincial capital say their children left for initiation schools without their knowledge.

Allegations of some leaders of initiation schools sending out older initiates to recruit or kidnap others and take them to initiation schools have also been reported.

The grandmother of a 12-year-old boy says she received a disturbing call from her grandson’s school, saying he had been kidnapped and taken to an initiation school.

She expressed shock and sadness.

”This situation has caused me profound pain. Even now, I’m still hurting and feeling drained. I can’t help but wonder what would have happened if the school and EPWP workers had not informed me. I am grateful to those who assisted with my child, but I am finding it difficult to come to terms with how much this situation has affected me.”

Authorities say they are intervening. Chairperson of the provincial initiation coordinating committee, Kgosi Godfrey Gasebone, elaborates.

”Illegal initiation schools have started operating, but we are actively intervening to shut them down. We are collaborating with the police and the justice system to apprehend those responsible. Parents interested in sending their children to initiation schools are urged to ensure they follow the correct procedures. They must complete consent forms confirming their approval for their children to attend.”

Clamping down

The Limpopo Department of Co-operative Governance, Human Settlements and Traditional Affairs says it’s clamping down on illegal initiation schools in the province.

Several illegal initiation schools have been identified ahead of the start of the initiation season.

VIDEO | Clamping down on illegal initiation schools