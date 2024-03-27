Agnes Setshwantsho’s husband’s remains exhumed

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The exhumation of the body of the late Justice Setshwantsho, husband to Agnes was conducted in Disaneng Village outside Mahikeng in the North West on Wednesday. This after police were granted an exhumation order.

Justice Setshwantsho passed away in 2015 of what was believed at the time to be of natural causes. His family however raised suspicion that he could have been murdered after his wife was arrested last year for killing her niece and then claiming millions of rands in insurance money.

Family and relatives of Justice Setshwantsho accompanied by community members gathered outside the cemetery as police and forensic pathologists were exhuming his remains. Setshwantsho died in February 2015.

His wife Agnes, who is currently standing trial for murdering her niece, is also suspected of killing her son, Kutlo in July. His remains were also exhumed in Kuruman a month ago. Police in the North West say the sole purpose of the exhumation is to investigate the cause of death.

“We can confirm that the exhumation of the late warrant officer Setshwantsho and subsequent conducting of autopsy by forensic pathologist to confirm the cause of death are under way. The late warrant officer Setshwantsho was allegedly killed by his wife who has been arrested for the murder of her son and niece,” says Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone, Provincial Police Spokesperson North West.

The family says, they want other members to be exhumed as well.

“As a family we want to know what killed our brother, we want to know if he died a natural cause. We decided as the family that if he died of natural causes or if there is something that killed him. We are happy and we want those who were close to Segomotsi and died be exhumed as well to know what killed them,” says family spokesperson Itireleng Setshwantsho.

Agnes Setshwantsho was denied bail in January by the Molopo Magistrate’s Court in Mahikeng.

She was believed to be a flight risk and provided multiple addresses to the court. She will again appear in the court on Friday.

Agnes Setshwantsho fraud case – Husband’s remains exhumed in Mahikeng: