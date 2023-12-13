Agnes Setshwantso’s bail application postponed to Wednesday

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The bail application of Agnes Setshwantsho has been postponed to next week, in the Molopo Magistrate’s Court in Mahikeng in the North West province.

Her lawyer will be concluding cross-examination of investigating officer Keshi Mabunda.

Mabunda has told the court that Setshwantsho is a flight risk and that she does not have a fixed address.

Mabunda told the court that Setshwantsho used an address in Klerksdorp on her banking documents but that no one at that address knew her. She also provided an address in Kuruman but she does not stay there regularly.

“The attendance of the accused is high of importance, looking at the case she is facing it is very serious, your worship, and we have enough evidence that links her to this offence, your worship. So, by looking at the offence, she can evade to attend trial,” says Mabunda.

“Look that is a preview of the presiding officer to not want to preempt the decision of this honorable court. What I will do is that my team and I will always put our best foot forward, conduct our research as to privy proper information and conclusive information to this honourable court for it to arrive at the informed decision,” says Advocate Nhlanhla Mahlangu, Defence lawyer.

Mabunda further testified that Setshwantsho impersonated her family members to get insurance cover from different companies. She was the beneficiary of all the policies.

Mabunda says she allowed these policies to lapse, only for her to reactivate them right before the death of her family members.

Meanwhile, a Correctional Services officer is also expected to be called to give testimony about Setshwantsho’s health. She alleges that she does not get her required medication while in custody.

Setshwantsho will be back in court on Wednesday next week.