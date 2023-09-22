South African civil rights organisation AfriForum, is urging acting Justice of Appeals Raylene Keightley of the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) to recuse herself from the ‘Kill the Boer’ case.

In a desperate application submitted to the SCA, AfriForum is requesting the reconstitution of the panel responsible for deciding on AfriForum’s appeal application against Julius Malema and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) regarding the controversial ‘Kill the Boer’ chant.

AfriForum accuses Justice Keightley of displaying bias against the organisation, citing her remarks made during a 2018 court case.

According to AfriForum, these remarks suggest that the organisation adheres to “anachronistic positions.” The latest development follows the recent hearing of AfriForum’s appeal on the ‘Kill the Boer’ matter before the SCA earlier this month.

AfriForum’s appeal seeks to challenge the Equality Court’s ruling, which found that the organisation failed to demonstrate that the EFF violated the provisions of the Equality Act by singing the song in question. AfriForum contends that the SCA should declare the singing and chanting of ‘Kill the Boer, kill the farmer’ and “Biza a mafirebrigate” as hate speech.

