KwaZulu-Natal AfriForum member Barend Uys says they are committed to reviving the relationship between the newly appointed AmaZulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini and the white community, especially white commercial farmers.

Uys and other members of the organisation were at KwaNongoma to witness the performance of the ukungena esibayeni ritual by the new King.

He says the relationship dates back in history.

Uys elaborates, “If one reflects on history, there was in the time of King Mpande of course there was Afrikaners under the leadership of Pretorius was present at the coronation of King Mpande and we know that the final military campaign against king Dingane with Voortrekkers under the leadership of Pretorius. I think the revival of a good relationship between Afrikaner started at the time of the late King Zwelithini and of course we are still buliding on that relationship and we are looking to a good relationship under the leadership of King Misuzulu.

Pre-coronation rituals

On Saturday, King Misuzulu KaZwelithini completed the pre-coronation rituals in Nongoma in northern KwaZulu-Natal.

This has been described as a step closer to his coronation, despite the ongoing conflict within the Zulu Royal Family over the succession.

On Saturday, delivering his first address, the new Monarch expressed gratitude to those who have supported him.

“I would like to thank President Cyril Ramaphosa because he stood with us and supported us. He was brave and he recognized me as the new Monarch of the Zulu nation. To my Traditional Prime Minister Inkosi [Mangosuthu] Buthelezi as young as I am. I asked my Prime Minister if there are people complaining about the throne, can government change the certificate that already have my name to accommodate them, the answer was no,” said the King.

As thousands of members of the Zulu nation descended on Nongoma, the fear of the unknown engulfed many, as news of the urgent court interdict at the Pietermaritzburg High Court spread fast.

AmaZulu royal princesses Ntandoyenkosi Zulu and Ntombizosuthu Zulu-Duma lost a court bid to halt the pre-coronation ceremonies.

Judge Thomas Ncube struck their urgent application off the roll arguing that it lacks urgency.

Addressing the crowds at Nongoma, a confident King Misuzulu kaZwelithini said he was ready to serve his nation.

“My people as I am on the throne I cannot thank enough my Prime Minister for standing up for the truth regardless of what was being said he stood firm. I also pledge to my subjects that I would do my best serving you with the help of God and my ancestors, I will always be with you regardless of the challenges,” added King Misuzulu.

King Misuzulu promises unity: