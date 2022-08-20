AmaZulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini has thanked and acknowledged all those who have stood with him. The King delivered his first address following the completion of rituals to introduce him to the ancestors.

University of KZN’s Dr Gugu Mazibuko shares more about the significance of the day:

His coronation date is yet to be announced.

He was addressing thousands of people who turned out to be part of the event. He also extended his appreciation to President Cyril Ramaphosa for recognising him as the Zulu monarch.

“I would like to thank President Cyril Ramaphosa because he stood with us and supported us. He was brave and he recognized me as the new Monarch of the Zulu nation. To my Traditional Prime Minister Inkosi [Mangosuthu] Buthelezi as young as I am. I asked my Prime Minister if there are people complaining about the throne, can government change the certificate that already have my name to accommodate them, the answer was no.”

The king also pledged to serve his subjects with diligence.

“My people as I am on the throne I cannot thank enough my Prime Minister for standing up for the truth regardless of what was being said he stood firm. I also pledge to my subjects that I would do my best serving you with the help of God and my ancestors, I will always be with you regardless of the challenges.”

Earlier, religious leaders prayed for the new Monarch as he inches one step closer to the coronation.

The traditional customs began last night at the KwaKhangelamankengane Royal Palace. It involves the new Monarch significantly being introduced to the ancestors at a kraal. His first address following this ceremony was being listened to by hundreds of AmaZulu regiments, Zulu maidens, invited Kings from neighbouring countries and Nongoma locals.

It comes on the backdrop of an urgent Pietermaritzburg High Court matter on Saturday.

Judge Thomas Ncube struck off the roll an urgent application by Zulu Princesses, Ntandoyenkosi Zulu and Ntombizosuthu Zulu-Duma, to interdict these ceremonies.